Clearfield County fire ruled arson, police look for information

BURNSIDE TWP, CLEARFIELD CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cherrytree Fire Department asked for help from the PA State Police Fire Marshal in a fire investigation on Stifflertown Road in Burnside Twp.

The fire happened in the early morning hours today, October 22, just after 2 a.m.

The two-story apartment building was unoccupied and had no utilities turned on at the time, but it was a complete loss, the report states.

Two neighboring buildings also suffered from damage due to the fire.

The report shows the building was valued at $50,000, and Troopers are trying to find more information.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call PA State Police Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.