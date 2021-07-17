Clearfield County Fair Fantastic Fan and Russell Dickerson with Jameson Rodgers and special guest The Hobbs Sisters performance event Ticket Giveaway

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
COVID-19
Pennsylvania News
National News
Destination Pennsylvania
Pa Outdoors
Vaccinate Central Pa.
Washington D.C. Bureau
World News
Entertainment News
Lottery
Daily Newsletters
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Penn State DuBois to require masks indoors, regardless of vaccination
Top Stories
Vaccines ‘strongly encouraged’ at Penn State, not required
‘I’ll kill everyone in the courtroom’ Bedford Co. man faces charges
Plains Township girl survives presumed shark attack while vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland
Video
Police: Officers shoot, kill armed man after mother stabbed
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
SkyNet Cameras
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Black & Gold Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
NBA
NHL
MLB
Golf
NCAA
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Rookie Harris’ task: Improve Steelers’ NFL-worst run game
Top Stories
PCCA routs Cumming Motors, move to 2-0 at AAABA Tournament
Video
Haskins pushing for backup role
Video
Saint Francis’ Watkins named to preseason All-NEC team
Video
Drinking party at Olympic village lands athletes in trouble for violating COVID-19 protocols
Video
WTAJ Plus
Science with Shields
Veterans Voices
Destination Pennsylvania
Making it Matter
Studio 814
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Rappel down the Altoona Curve Stadium for a good cause: Family Services takes you ‘Over the Edge’
Video
Top Stories
Meet Church at the Central PA Humane Society!
Video
Top Stories
A cluckin’ good time with Shaggy Mountain Farm Petting Zoo! They bring the zoo to you
Video
Four Diamonds Ranch in Huntingdon County brings smiles with pygmy goats, homemade products, & more
Video
Family-FURiendly Event: ‘Pup Art at Bedford’ raises money for Bedford County Humane Society
Video
Getting nutty with Amber’s Nut House
Video
Community
Make Us Smile
Homes
Local Events
Contests
Contest Winners
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Apps
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WTAJ
Watch
Newscasts
Newsfeed Now
Search
Search
Search
Clearfield County Fair Fantastic Fan and Russell Dickerson with Jameson Rodgers and special guest The Hobbs Sisters performance event Ticket Giveaway
News
Posted:
Jul 17, 2021 / 05:00 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 29, 2021 / 02:34 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
$200k Lamborghini ejected through trailer in rollover crash on PA Turnpike
Video
‘I’ll kill everyone in the courtroom’ Bedford Co. man faces charges
State police searching for missing woman in Bedford County
Pittsburgh man shot through apartment ceiling, officials say
Video
Coroner called to early morning crash in Bedford County
Video
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!