Clearfield County elections office outlines voting changes

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ)– When many Pennsylvanians head to the polls on April 28th for the primary election, they may experience a different voting system.

A country-wide mandate requires all voting systems to leave a paper trail by the 2020 presidential election.

Clearfield County is debuting its switch from an electronic system to paper ballots for the primary.

“They will go to a voting booth, they will fill in the ovals of their candidate of choice, then when they’re done voting the ballot, they’ll take it over to the scanner, run it through the scanner, it accumulates the votes, and they’re done,” Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham said.

Along with new voting systems, under Act 77, Pennsylvania voters have the option to request a mail-in ballot, even if they don’t meet absentee ballot requirements.

“Polling places aren’t always close by to to where people live and everything, and it just gives people an opportunity to stay at home, to look over their ballot, take their time,” Graham said.

The deadline to register to vote for the primary is April 13th.

The last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is April 21st.