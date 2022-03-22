CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Community members in Osceola Mills are working to revitalize a local ballpark that has created home-grown baseball players for years.

Eric Bezilla is one former athlete who is no stranger to Railroad Street Memorial Park and Ballfields.

“Well, I used to play here as a kid, you know, and we always had good times,” Bezilla said.

Bezilla is leading renovation work at the field, so the next generation of players in Osceola Mills can continue to play ball.

“I enjoy doing stuff for the kids, you know,” Bezilla said. “I work maintenance for the (Philipsburg-Osceola) School District, you know. Everything I do there is for the kids, for our future, for their future.”

These renovations have been needed for a long time.

“It’s been about 10 years since we’ve had any, and it’s expensive,” Bezilla said.

After collecting donations from online fundraisers, and gaining additional funds from the borough, Bezilla and his team are taking a swing at some changes.

“The borough’s agreed to pay for the paint and stuff, so they’re gonna paint the dugouts and concession stands,” Bezilla said.

Crews are working to paint the dugouts and concession stands, install new bases and replace infield dirt.

Today, they had some extra help from the Altoona Curve Grounds Crew.

“We can come out and build mounds, build infield and make sure that everything is lined up properly,” said Matt Clark, Head Groundskeeper for the Altoona Curve. “And we take what we do at the Curve and we can bring it out to the community.”

This isn’t the first community ballpark the Curve has helped.

“Minor League Baseball is all about community. That’s where we fit in most,” Clark said. “So, it’s a very big part of our operations to get out into the community, help serve others and just, sort of build that community together.”