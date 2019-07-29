Clearfield County announces fugitive of the week

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) – Clearfield County District Attorney, William A. Shaw, Jr., announced Clearfield County’s Fugitive of the Week for the week of July 29, 2019.

The fugitive is Robert Lutz,32, of Maple Street, Winburne, Pennsylvania.

Shaw stated that Lutz is wanted for failure to appear at a preliminary hearing held on May 29, 2019, at which time a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On April 26, 2019, Trooper Matthew Gordon of the Pennsylvania State Police, filed a Criminal Complaint charging Lutz with:

1) Flight to Avoid Apprehension

2) Registration and Certificate of Title Required, S.

An affidavit of probable cause filed by Trooper Gordon says that on April 3, 2019, while following a vehicle, the Trooper determined that the vehicle’s registration was expired and the owner had multiple warrants.

A traffic stop was conducted and Trooper Gordon made contact with Lutz. Upon returning to his patrol vehicle to confirm the warrants, Lutz fled the scene and was unable to be apprehended.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the PSP at 814-857-3800.