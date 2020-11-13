Clearfield corrections officer sentenced after having sexual relations with inmate

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County jail corrections officer has been sentenced after admitting to sexual engagement with an inmate.

WTAJ has been told that the incident was caught on camera in March of 2019 inside the jail. Now, Crystal Bloom, 55, faces between four months to one year in prison.

According to the Clearfield District Attorney, it is their job to prosecute offenders, even when the charges fall on one of their employees.

Bloom is facing a third-degree felony of institutional sexual assault.