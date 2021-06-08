Clearfield Co. Meals on Wheels needs more drivers

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging (CCAAA) has been committed to providing home-delivered meal services for the area’s seniors but is in need of staffing help.

Recently, the Agency experienced a 14% increase in the need for meals throughout the county. In 2020 alone, the company provided an average of 15,700 meals per month.

With this increase in deliveries, more drivers are needed to help limit the effects of understaffing. “Like any other service, we must have enough staff to cover the increasing need of older adults for food,” CEO of CCAAA, Kathleen Gillespie said, in a press release.

The CCAAA is in search of casual drivers to cover shifts when regular drivers are unavailable. Anyone interested in joining the program can contact the Agency by phone at 814-765-2696 or by email at mail@ccaaa.net.