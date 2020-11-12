Clearfield Area Sr/Jr High reports COVID case

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A staff member at the Clearfield Area Junior/Senior High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district, the staff member was in school on Wednesday and has been asymptomatic. All individuals who have been classified as a “close contact” have been notified.

The district will continue with their current A/B hybrid model at this time.

“It is important to note the challenges of remaining with face to face instruction while the case counts across the nation, state and our region continue to rise,” Superintendent Terry Struble said, “We will continue to be carefully monitoring the cases in school and their impacts on our current model of delivery.”