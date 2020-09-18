Clearfield Area School District student tests positive for COVID-19

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A student at Clearfield Area School District has tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Terry W. Struble said the student attends the secondary school in the district and has not been in school since Sept. 11.

Struble said the family and the school are working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to gather information about potential contacts and steps to follow.

“If any school wide action is required, we will be notifying you as soon as possible,” Struble said.