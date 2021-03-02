Clearfield area residents invited to “Shop for a Cause”

CLEARFIELD COUNTY- Coming up in April, folks are invited to “Shop for a Cause” to benefit Clearfield County’s Habitat for Humanity.

The non-profit helps build families a place to call home, and according to its Director of Operations Meri Collins, Walmart Distribution Center, Woodland has donated 12 truckloads of items to sell for their next project.

“It’s Merrill Street in Clearfield that we have acquired property and just actually closed on it not too long ago. So the project is anticipated to start in May of this year…of course that’s all weather dependent when the ground decides to thaw out.”

The sale event will take place on Friday, April 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, April 3, from 8 a.m. until supplies last at the Expo 1 building at the Clearfield Driving Park.

Collins says they will be following CDC guidelines and limiting the amount of people allowed in the building at a time.