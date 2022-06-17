We are sitting comfortably in the mid 50s under a mostly clear sky tonight. We begin Saturday with a bit of cloud cover in the morning, which limits our daytime heating and temperatures will sit well below average. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s and low 70s on Saturday. Low humidity on Saturday, and we remain breezy with winds of about 10-15 mph. Clear skies overnight on Saturday, and temperatures will drop with lows will falling back into the 40s!

The low humidity carries over into Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. We will have a cool overnight on Sunday as well, with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. There is a chance of a passing shower on Monday evening.

Tuesday marks the first official day of summer! No better way to celebrate than with the heat returning. Highs will be back in the 80s and humidity will start to rise again. There is a slight chance of a stray shower on Tuesday into Wednesday.