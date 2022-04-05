CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County woman faces charges after she allegedly had a sexual relationship with a student while she was a classroom aide.

Dawn Marie Jobe, 40, was a classroom aide at Soaring Heights School in Clearfield County when she started having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old male student. Jobe and the student engaged in oral sex and sexual intercourse multiple times sometime in January or February, according to the student’s statement to police.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The student said he and Jobe were communicating via Snapchat and eventually started hanging out together after school. Messages between the two on Snapchat show that Jobe did know the student’s age, according to the charges filed.

According to phone records, there were over 200 phone calls between Jobe and the student. There were also text messages and messages on Snapchat, including a message that told the student to delete everything.

As of March 11, Jobe was suspended from her position. She has a preliminary hearing on May 6.