Classes on mastering apps

ALTOONA (WTAJ) — The Altoona Public Library is expanding classes for area residents who need help with technology.

The library already offers classes in microsoft windows and the internet, and will now focus on social media and apps.

The classes are meant to help keep anyone struggling with the rapid changes in technology.

The class is built to help keep up with the younger generation, while also helping you learn how to protect personal information.

The library hopes the classes will encourage folks to use the E-books they offer.

The classes are free.

Anyone who wants to take one is asked to pre-register by calling or stopping by the library ahead of time.