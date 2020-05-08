Since Penn State students can’t celebrate their graduation the Bryce Jordan center held a special event for the class of 20-20 Thursday night.

The Bryce Jordan Center’s facebook page hosted a facebook live event tonight called “The Class of 2020 Virtual Backstage Pass”

The event shared highlights from Bryce Jordan Center and student’s college careers over the past year.

Students from local and from different states gave tuned in virtually and gave shoutouts or special messages to whomever they wanted to.

“This just gives everybody an opportunity to get shoutouts from their favorite coaches, players and celebrities that are Penn State famous essentially,” Hannah Mears, Co-Host for the Class of 2020 Virtual Backstage Pass, said.

Some of those famous celebrities wishing students congratulations were Joe Jonas from the Jonas Brothers and former Penn State Football Tight End, Mike Gesicki now with the Miami Dolphins.

Penn State’s virtual graduations go all day Saturday and into Sunday.