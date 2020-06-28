Civil rights rally promotes “Progress for People of Color”

NEWRY, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new local group called Progress for People of Color organized a civil rights rally to educate the community. This was the first event held by PPC.

Executive Director, Darius Morgan says “there’s been a misconception that people of color just meant black people but in the future were going to be holding events for all people of color. That includes Native Americans, Indigenous people, Middle Eastern and Muslims, Latino, Hispanic. Were here for all the people who are unable to completely stand equally on the ground with everyone else.

It was started by eleven local residents immediately following the protest in Altoona for George Floyd

Morgan says the goal of PPC is to educate those living in Newry and surrounding neighborhoods.

Attendee, Dasia Clemons says “if you have the privilege of being able to go online and learn about systemic racism and police brutality, know that it is just that..a privilege…As long as we stand together in these areas we’ll continue to show people who do not believe that equality in the black community or within people should be promoted, that we’re not going to stop until we see that change.”

PPC says they want all people in Central PA to catch on to their message and join them in ending discrimination.