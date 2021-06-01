(WTAJ) — Cicadas are about as low on the food chain as you can get.
What eats them? Pretty much everything with a mouth! This includes pets, birds, rodents, marsupials, fish, insects, and even people.
In fact, many call them a delicacy! Here are links to some popular cicada recipes.
Cicada cookies come from the 2004 cookbook “Cicada-Licious: Cooking and Enjoying Periodical Cicadas.” Author Jenna Jadin said cicadas are a natural protein source.
Tempura Cicada with Sriracha Aioli
Fish soup with chicken and cicadas
Saffron sea cicadas linquine pasta
Ale with Cicadas (yep, it’s a beer)
How healthy are cicadas? They are low carb and high protein.
