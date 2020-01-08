Church honors baby found dead 33 years ago

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Next month marks the 33rd year since the remains of baby Agnes Doe were found in Bellwood. Her parents have yet to be identified, so community members are making sure she is honored.

In her memory, over 100 people will walk in the “respect for life” march on Sunday, January 19th. The march will begin with a prayer service at St. Matthew’s church in Tyrone. From there, walkers will march 1.2 miles to baby Agnes’ grave in Oak Grove Cemetery. Chairman, Peter Kreckel says this isn’t about religion but rather respecting life at all stages.

“This is not a political rally. This is not Washington D.C. This is Tyrone Pennsylvania where we want to show the respect for life at all stages.” says Kreckel.

Every year the march is followed by prayer and fellowship at St. Matthew’s social hall. Kreckel says the march isn’t only for Agnes but for all who deserve respect for life.