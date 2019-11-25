Church celebrates 105-year-old pianist

PORTAGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An area church celebrates their oldest member, a soon to be 105-year-old pianist.

Rhea Hornyak says that one piece of chocolate per day and keeping your faith is the key to a long happy life. She turns one hundred and five on Friday and she’s still doing what she loves…playing the piano.

“I’ve been playing in church since I was eight. I learned a few hymns on a neighbors piano and they asked me to play for a church function that was going on and from that time on I’ve been playing the piano for the church” says Rhea.

Rhea says she doesn’t even need to read notes. She plays all of her songs from memory.

Rhea was a school teacher for thirty-seven years and even some of the folks in the congregation were her students.