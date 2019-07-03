Christmas in July food drive helps local kids

The Mountain Lion BackPack Program is working with Boscov’s in Altoona for their annual Christmas in July Food Drive.

There’s a donation box on Boscov’s second floor by the Courtesy Desk.

Folks can drop off items such as boxed mac and cheese and juice boxes.

The program director, Amber Smith, said they want to get a jump start on on collecting donations from the school year.

“Hunger is an issue in the area. One in four children don’t know where their next meal is coming from, and it’s important to keep the pace and to keep collecting all year round, even though we only distribute during the school year from October to May, we collect all year round,” she said.

The drive goes until the end of this month.

You can find the complete list of items for the food drive on the program’s Facebook page.