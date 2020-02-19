Christian sues US Postal Service over Sunday work shifts

LANCASTER, Pa. (Lancaster News) — A former Pennsylvania mail carrier says the U.S. Postal Service violated his rights by requiring him to work Sundays.

Gerald Groff says he is an evangelical Christian and filed a lawsuit Friday against the federal agency.

He claims he was let go from his position after refusing to work on Sundays for religious reasons.

The federal lawsuit claims Groff worked “flexibly” to accommodate his convictions by offering to pick up holiday, evening and Saturday hours that others did not want to work.

A spokesperson says the Postal Service does not generally comment on pending litigation.