‘Chillin’ with Dogs and Drafts’ gives back to Huntingdon County Humane Society

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Juniata Brewing Company is inviting folks to enjoy a cold brew and man’s best friend, during their Chillin’ with Dogs and Drafts event.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 2 p.m. – 9 p.m., pups looking for a fur-ever home, from the Huntingdon County Humane Society will be at the brewing company for folks to play with and meet.

Along being able to learn about volunteering and fostering while enjoying good food and drink, a portion of the day’s proceeds will be donated to the shelter.

