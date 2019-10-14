Child injured after intoxicated father drops them

PHILIPSBURG, CENTRE CO. (WTAJ) — State Police from Rockview responded to a drunk male creating a public disturbance while carrying his crying children, a 4-year-old boy, and a 6-year-old girl.

The incident is said to have happened on N. Centre Street just before 7:30 p.m. on October 10, 2019

Police report that they discovered the man dropped one of the children from the height of his shoulders, to the ground. They state that the child had a minor fracture to the skull.

The report shows that the man was arrested for endangering the welfare of children, but did not list any official charges. Police have not released any names.