Child bullied to death, family searches for solutions (part 1)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — “I dwell on it every day,” says Marc Lansberry. “Every day I wake up is a day I wake up and it’s the first day I lost him.”

May 18th, 2017 is a day he relives, every day.

“When I went upstairs, is when I found him, and I seen the note and stuff, and the rest is pretty much, I blanked it out,” he says.

At just 12-years-old his son, Wyatt Lansberry, died by suicide.

“That day just keeps…you just relive that day all the time,” says Marc’s wife and Wyatt’s stepmom, Danielle Lansberry.

“Now I get little flashbacks, and thinking could I have done this? If I would have come home earlier. If I would have done that…If the school would have contacted me,” says Marc.

Marc and Danielle quickly found out Wyatt was bullied in school.

“We had no clue that he was having these issues,” says Marc.

The next year, Marc sued the Altoona School District.

A judge found that Wyatt was, in fact, bullied through social media and at the Altoona Junior High School and the district “failed to adequately respond” but dismissed the lawsuit, determining that Wyatt’s “Constitutional Rights were not violated” by policies or actions by the district.

“You know, we’re not perfect, there’s no question, we’re not perfect. And there are people that would be more than glad to tell you we didn’t handle this right, didn’t handle that right. But we’re doing everything we possibly can to ensure that we get it right,” said Altoona Area School District Superintendent Dr. Charles Prijatelj.

He would not talk specifically about the lawsuit but makes it clear, changes have been made. The district’s bullying and cyberbullying policy has been updated.

“Every year it’s reviewed, every year it’s board approved again, it’s updated,” says Dr. Prijatelj.

It was last revised in April of 2019.

“Laws need to change,” says Marc. He wants more to be done. “The schools need to be held more accountable, the parents need to be held more accountable.”

“We need to effectively track bullying and report bullying,” says Pennsylvania Representative Frank Burns.

Burns has introduced House Bill 1936, which holds parents and schools accountable for bullying.

“Everybody is informed, ever step of the way,” says Burns.

The bill requires that once an incident is reported, all involved parents are notified of the situation and action taken by the school.

“A parent deserves to know if their son or daughter is being bullied,” says Burns. “They deserve to know each time it happens.”

If it happens again, parents must come to the school for a parental class on bullying or develop a plan on what the student, parents, and school will do to prevent bullying.

If a child bullies three or more times, the parents face a fine of up to $750 or community service.

“My hope and the goal of this is not to fine parents, the goal is to get parents involved in their child’s education,” says Burns. “Get parents involved in with what’s going on with their child.”

Schools will also be required to report bullying to the department of education each month.

“We’ve had 43 reports of bullying, only 11 of them has been found as actual occasions where bullying occurring,” says Penn Cambria School District Superintendent Bill Marshall.

The Penn Cambria School District is partnering with Representative Burns on a pilot program to track, analyze, and report bullying.

“We had two reports on the first day of school, so it was being used immediately,” explains Marshall.

Through the program, the district is using a Johnstown-based software called HIBster.

During the pilot program period, the software for free for Penn Cambria. HIBster says they charge school districts $1 per student per year. Right now, about 1700 schools in New Jersey use the software. In Pennsylvania, HIBster is used by a school district in Erie and the Philadelphia School District.

Burns says schools can use any tool to comply with his legislation.

Marshall says that after six months, the data is making a difference.

“Now we know where it’s happening, when it’s happening, who may be involved and it crosses buildings so my high school administration already has an idea of what may be an issue prior to the start of the 2021 school year,” says Marshall.

It also helped the school district identify areas where new security cameras should be located.

“The data’s told us that in our unstructured areas, cafeterias, hallways, stairwells, we needed to improve supervision in specific times,” says Marshall.

Still, even with the ability to track bullying Marshall says one issue remains.

“Biggest struggle number one is the definition. It is, what is bullying?” explains Marshall. “What the students think bullying is, what do parents think bullying is?”

One lawmaker wants to define bullying in the Pennsylvania Code of Crimes. We’ll hear from him and look at how area schools and the Lansberry’s are taking action against bullying Thursday night on WTAJ News at 5 pm.

It is important to note that Wyatt told friends about his ideation of suicide. If a friend ever expresses thoughts of suicide, there are resources available to help.

You can get more information on how to prevent suicide, HERE. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.