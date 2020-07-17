Child advocacy center receives large donation

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County (CAC-CC) has received over 100 items in donations from the staff of SCI Houtzdale, according to District Attorney Ryan Sayers.

The CAC-CC received donations of blankets, pajamas and sleepwear for children that visit the center.



The CAC-CC is fortunate to have such a supportive county surrounding them. Whenever there is a need, the necessity is met often by a variety donors and gracious volunteers. I would like to give a special thanks to the Officers and staff at SCI Houtzdale for organizing the clothing drive to benefit these children in need. Ryan Sayers, District Attorney

The Peachman family, who regularly donate supplies and time, have also recently contributed to the center as well. They donated packs of underwear and Madelyn Peachman spent over six hours helping stuff envelopes for surveys.

The Peachman’s also coordinated finding a seamstress to sew masks for the center. and donated over 10 masks in a variety of sizes.