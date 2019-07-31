Child abuse charges in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people in Centre County are facing several child abuse charges, after some disturbing reports.

According to WTAJ’s partners at the Centre Daily Times, some of the reports against Ashley and Garrett Gunsallus go all the way back to march.

A pediatric professor reported the infant was nutritionally neglected.

A caseworker also told police she witnessed Garrett give the child a bottle of beer mixed with formula, and laugh as the toddler drank the whole thing.

Both are facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

Their hearings are scheduled for August 7.