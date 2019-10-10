Chicken recall expanded due to possible listeria contamination

Breaking News
(WTAJ) — Tip Top Poultry has expanded their recall on not only chicken but products that contain chicken due to concerns of listeria.

The bad poultry was sold under multiple brands at dozens of stores, including Trader Joe’s, Giant, Aldi, Weis, and Jersey Mike’s.

Affected products have a manufacture date of January 21 through September 24.

Officials say that there hasn’t been a report of anyone getting sick, but the tested product was positive for listeria contamination.

You can see the full list of stores and locations by clicking here.

