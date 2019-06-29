Chic-Fil-a heroic rescue

(WTAJ/WSB) — A heroic fast food rescue caught on camera in the Atlanta area.

A Chick-fil-a worker jumped out the drive-thru window to save a six-year-old boy choking on a seatbelt wrapped around his neck.

“I’m still kind of shocked right now myself that all this has happened,” said Logan Simmons: Hero.

You could call him the fast food hero.

“I just jumped out the window and ran straight down to the car,” said Simmons.

Chick-fil-a has this dramatic surveillance video.

It shows employee Logan Simmons jumping out the drive-thru window to try to save a choking child.

“I think it was the quickest option, it was right there and I saw the other car right there,” said Simmons.

Outside the restaurant, Logan jumped in the child’s car in the drive-thru lane and found the little boy’s mother begging for help, with her son’s seatbelt somehow tangled around his neck.

“You could see he was turning red and losing pigmentation in his face,” said Simmons.

Logan pulled out this pocket knife, cut the little boy free, and prevented a possible tragedy.

“I’m amazed he didn’t panic. As his mother, I would have panicked. I’d be running around going ‘oh my gosh, what do we do?'” said Teri Simmons: Mother.

Logan pulled off his heroics at a Chic-Fil-a in Flowery Branch Ga, on Tuesday afternoon.

And just an hour later, the little boy’s mother called Logan and thanked him for saving her son’s life.

“I didn’t feel like a hero,” said Simmons.