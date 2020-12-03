Chestnut Ridge School District extends virtual learning

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Chestnut Ridge School District has extended their remote learning period until at least Dec. 14.
Prior to Dec. 14, the district said they will be assessing the district COVID-19 numbers in consultation with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to make a decision on instruction models beyond Dec. 14.
The district has asked for families to notify them of any COVID-19 cases within their household.
