Chestnut Ridge School District extends virtual learning

Single desks are spaced out in a classroom after being delivered in view of the reopening of the school year, at the Augusto High School, in Rome, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Schools in Italy are scheduled to reopen Sept. 14 after over 5 months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Chestnut Ridge School District has extended their remote learning period until at least Dec. 14.

Prior to Dec. 14, the district said they will be assessing the district COVID-19 numbers in consultation with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to make a decision on instruction models beyond Dec. 14.

The district has asked for families to notify them of any COVID-19 cases within their household.

THE LATEST FROM WTAJ