NEW YORK (CBS) — Ever imagine how you would look if you had to dress like a snack?

Well,Cheetos has.

The company will launch ‘House of Flamin’ Haute’ during this year’s New York fashion week.

The campaign will showcase fans’ interpretations of cheetos-inspired looks and will include its first runway show.

Fans can share their own “Looking Like a Snack” fashion designs on Instagram for a chance to attend the show.