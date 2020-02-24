Check out all the winners from the 2020 NAACP Image Awards

LOS ANGELES – A star-studded celebration of achievements took place on Saturday with the 51st NAACP Image Awards.



Some of the honors presented at the Pasadena Civic Center Auditorium include Rihanna, Rep. John Lewis, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo.



Rihanna received the President’s Award from Derrick Johnson which recognizes of a special achievement and distinguished public service.

Huge congrats to our founder @rihanna on accepting this year’s @naacpimageaward President’s Award in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service. #NAACPImageAwards pic.twitter.com/a6Iy87ZebM — Clara Lionel Fdn (@ClaraLionelFdn) February 23, 2020

U.S. Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis (D-GA), was recognized with the NAACP Chairman’s Award during the ceremony and sent in a special video accepting the award.

Today we celebrate the birthday of our 2020 @naacpimageaward #ChairmansAward recipient, congressman and civil rights ICON @repjohnlewis. pic.twitter.com/Mmkj1DQJTT — NAACP (@NAACP) February 21, 2020

Winners from the 51st NAACP Image Awards:



Outstanding Motion Picture: “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)



Outstanding Variety (Series or Special): “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” (Netflix)



Entertainer of the year: Lizzo



Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble: Jada Pinkett Smith – “Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)



Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film): James Earl Jones – “The Lion King” (Walt Disney Studios)



Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film): Jordan Peele – “Us” (Universal Pictures)



Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson – “Power” – Forgot About Dre (STARZ)



Outstanding Comedy Series: “black-ish” (ABC)



Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Michael B. Jordan – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)



Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: Lupita Nyong’o – “Us” (Universal Pictures)



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Jamie Foxx – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Marsai Martin – “Little” (Universal Pictures)



Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Tracee Ellis Ross – “black-ish” (ABC)



Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (FOX)



Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” (ABC)



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Deon Cole – “black-ish” (ABC)



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC)



Outstanding Drama Series: “Greenleaf” (OWN)



Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Omari Hardwick – “Power” (Starz)



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Harold Perrineau – “Claws” (TNT)



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Lynn Whitfield – “Greenleaf” (OWN)



Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special: When They See Us (Netflix)



Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special: Jharrel Jerome – “When They See Us” (Netflix)



Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special: Niecy Nash – “When They See Us” (Netflix)



Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special): “Unsung” (TV One)



Outstanding Talk Series: “Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)



Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show: “Rhythm + Flow” (Netflix)



Outstanding Children’s Program: “Family Reunion” (Netflix)



Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series): Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC)



Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble: Steve Harvey – “Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)



Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series: Kelly Rowland – “American Soul” (BET Networks)



Outstanding Album: “Homecoming: The Live Album” – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)



Outstanding New Artist: Lil Nas X (Columbia Records)



Outstanding Male Artist: Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)



Outstanding Female Artist: Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)



Outstanding Song – Traditional: “SPIRIT” – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)



Outstanding Song – Contemporary: “Before I Let Go” – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)



Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration: “Brown Skin Girl” – Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, Beyoncé & WizKiD (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)



Outstanding Jazz Album: “Love & Liberation” – Jazzmeia Horn (Concord Jazz)



Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song (Traditional or Contemporary): “Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Records/RCA Records)



Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album: “Juice” – Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)



Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album: “The Lion King: The Gift” – Beyoncé w/Various Artists (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)



Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction: “The Revisioners” – Margaret Wilkerson Sexton (Counter Point Press)



Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction: “The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations” – Toni Morrison (Alfred A. Knopf)



Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author: “I Am Dance: Words and Images of the Black Dancer” – Hal Banfield (Author), Javier Vasquez (Illustrator), (Literary Revolutionary)



Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography: “More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say)” – Elaine Welteroth (Viking Press)



Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional: “Your Next Level Life: 7 Rules of Power, Confidence, And Opportunity For Black Women In America” – Karen Arrington (Author), Joanna Price (Illustrator), Sheryl Taylor (Forward) (Mango Publishing)



Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry: “Felon: Poems” – Reginald Dwayne Betts (W.W. Norton Company)



Outstanding Literary Work – Children: “Sulwe” – Lupita Nyong’o (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator), (Simon & Schuster, BFYR)



Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens: “Around Harvard Square” – C.J. Farley (Akashic Books)



Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture: Marsai Martin – “Little” (Universal Pictures)



Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture: “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)



Outstanding Independent Motion Picture: “Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)



Outstanding Documentary (Film): “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” (Magnolia Pictures)



Outstanding Documentary (Television – Series or Special): “Hitsville: The Making of Motown” (Showtime)



Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series: Cord Jefferson – “The Good Place” – Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy (NBC)



Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series: Nichelle Tramble Spellman – “Truth Be Told” – Monster (Apple TV+)



Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television): Suzan-Lori Parks – “Native Son” (HBO)



Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series: Anya Adams – “GLOW” – Outward Bound (Netflix)



Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television): Rashid Johnson – “Native Son (HBO)



Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film): Chiwetel Ejiofor – “The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind”