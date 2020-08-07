Charity shoot to be hosted for local K9

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A charity shoot will be held for the Blair County Sheriff’s Office K9, Rik, who recently had surgery on his ACL, according to P91 Protection of Altoona.

“Rounds for Rik” will be held on Aug. 9 at the Altoona Rifle & Pistol Club. The event is from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m and all proceeds will be donated to the organization that helped fund Rik’s surgery.

Registration costs $20. The event is open to anyone who enjoys shooting at all skill levels.

Food will also be available at Rounds for Rik through the “Wings and Things” catering truck.