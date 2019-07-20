Charity hockey game to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today the Jaffa Hockey team faced off against the Washington D.C. Firefighters at Galactic Ice in Altoona.

It was all for charity to benefit the Shriners Hospitals for children.

The activities will continue tonight at the Jaffa Shrine with community days—free food and games for kids and adults.

Community Days which runs until 8 pm and is free and open to the public.

Shriner’s Hospitals provide care to children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and other conditions regardless of the ability to pay.

