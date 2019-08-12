Feds: Friend of shooter bought body armor, gun accessory

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The United States Attorney of the Southern District of Ohio will announce federal charges against a friend of the shooter in the Oregon District mass shooting Monday.

According to federal court documents, Ethan Kollie, was charged in the Southern District of Ohio with possession of a firearm by an unlawful user/addict of a controlled substance, as well as making a false statement regarding firearms.

The affidavit filed in federal court claims that Kollie, who owns a handgun and a pistol, indicated to authorities that he purchased body armor and a firearm accessory for Conner Betts “earlier this year.” A search of Kollie’s residence discovered a marijuana plant and a bong. Agents also found the pistol on a counter and Kollie said the handgun was in his bedroom.

The FBI again interviewed Kollie on Aug. 8 at his place of work. He disclosed to agents that he was concealed carry and had a permit to do so. Kollie also admitted that he and Betts had done “hard drugs,” marijuana, and acid “four to five times a week during 2014 to 2015.”

U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman, as well as Todd Wickerham, FBI Special Agent in Charge, will announce additional information in a 2 pm news conference in Dayton, according to Glassman’s office.

