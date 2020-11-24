Charges refiled against officer in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges have been refiled against a suspended member of two police departments in Cambria County who was originally charged with sexual offenses toward a minor.

Cambria County detectives said it became apparent that probable cause does not exist to support the most serious charges filed against Christopher DeFazio. The complaint filed by the East Taylor Police Department was withdrawn and charges were refiled by Cambria County detectives.

The Cambria County District Attorney’s office said probably cause does exist for charging DeFazio with the following:

One count of disseminating sexual materials to a minor (Third-degree felony)

Three counts of corruption of minors (First-degree misdemeanor)

Two counts of selling/furnishing alcohol to minors (Third-degree misdemeanor)

DeFazio is still suspended from the Nantly Glo Borough and Geistown Borough Police Department. He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.