JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges have been filed in relation to a homicide investigation that started on Oct. 16 in Johnstown.

Gabrielle Hudson, 25, has been charged with one count of homicide and two counts of aggravated assault, according to District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.

Hudson has been charged in connection to the death of Nefertiti Mitchell, 29, near the Oakhurst Homes section of Johnstown.

She is currently being held at the Cambria County prison.