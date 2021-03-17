Charges filed in Centre County motorcycle chase

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase of a motorcycle in Centre County has led to a felony charge and 78 traffic citations against a Snow Shoe man.

Rusty Prowell, 32, is accused of leading state police on a chase Sunday afternoon from Philipsburg Borough east on Route 322 at speeds of up to 110 mph, according to charges filed Wednesday.

Prowell was riding a black 1981 Yamaha in Philipsburg Borough at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday when a trooper saw the rider failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection of N. Second and E. Pine streets. When the trooper tried to pull over the motorcycle, the rider sped up and rode through several stop signs and a red light while heading toward Route 322. From there, the rider hit speeds of 110 mph and passed other vehicles using the berm and the opposite lane in no passing zones.

The trooper saw the rider was Prowell when Prowell slowed down and made a sudden U-turn. Police said Prowell almost hit the trooper’s cruiser as he changed directions and after reaching speeds of 110 mph and passing more vehicles, the trooper stopped his pursuit as they approached Philipsburg Borough.

After the chase, state police headed to Snow Shoe to talk to the registered owner of the motorcycle, who allegedly told troopers Prowell had his bike and he hadn’t seen him all day. State police looked around the man’s property and the motorcycle was not there, although later when Prowell spoke to state police he claimed he had taken the bike back at about 1 p.m. and left it in the driveway, according to the charges.

Other witnesses put Prowell on the motorcycle that day and he was ultimately charged with felony fleeing police, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person and 78 traffic citations.

Prowell was arraigned Wednesday afternoon by magisterial District judge Allen Sinclair. He remains jailed in Centre County with a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 24.