Charges filed in attempted inmate escape.

CLEARFIELD, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges have been filed against a Clearfield County inmate that attempted to escape last week.



John Moore, 42, is now charged with aggravated assault, inmate procure weapon, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats and resisting arrest.

According to police, Moore hid in the facility, took a corrections officer hostage, tried to escape by breaking a window and attempting to climb into the air vents.

He was eventually tased and taken into custody.