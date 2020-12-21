Charges filed against inmates for Cambria County prison riot

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges have been filed in relation to a prison riot at the Cambria County Prison on Oct. 2.
Charges were filed with Magisterial District Justice Frederick S. Creany and will be prosecuted by District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.
“The actions by those charged put many people, including themselves, at risk. We will not, and cannot, tolerate the behavior which violated the law in an institutional setting,” Neuegbauer siad.
The following people have all been charged with one count each of riot, conspiracy to commit riot, failure to disperse and disorderly conduct:
- Alexis Brolin
- Joshua Quigley
- Chad Lawhead
- Logan Mctavish
- Jonathan Bierly
- Andrew Colvin
- Seth Long
The following people have been charged with riot, conspiracy to commit riot, failure to disperse, institutional vandalism, and disorderly conduct:
- Evan Whited
- Cameron Cinko
- Irish McCall
- Quadir Neal
- Malik Byers
- Stephen Apostolu
- David McCaulley
- Ricky Mason
- Jared Nyman
- Jesse Ginter
- Ali Hassan
