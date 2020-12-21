Charges filed against inmates for Cambria County prison riot

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges have been filed in relation to a prison riot at the Cambria County Prison on Oct. 2.

Charges were filed with Magisterial District Justice Frederick S. Creany and will be prosecuted by District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.

“The actions by those charged put many people, including themselves, at risk. We will not, and cannot, tolerate the behavior which violated the law in an institutional setting,” Neuegbauer siad.

The following people have all been charged with one count each of riot, conspiracy to commit riot, failure to disperse and disorderly conduct:

Alexis Brolin

Joshua Quigley

Chad Lawhead

Logan Mctavish

Jonathan Bierly

Andrew Colvin

Seth Long

The following people have been charged with riot, conspiracy to commit riot, failure to disperse, institutional vandalism, and disorderly conduct:

Evan Whited

Cameron Cinko

Irish McCall

Quadir Neal

Malik Byers

Stephen Apostolu

David McCaulley

Ricky Mason

Jared Nyman

Jesse Ginter

Ali Hassan

THE LATEST