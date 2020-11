CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Olanta man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a corrections officer at the Clearfield County Jail.

According to police, Robert Passmore Jr., 51, refused commands issued by jail staff while attempting to remove him from a block. Police said Passmore became defiant an began causing a disturbance.

Passmore allegedly swung with a closed fist and struck a corrections officer in the face. He is facing a felony count of aggravated assault.