Chance encounter leads to viral photo between strangers battling difficult diseases

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The world is a busy place. People are constantly on the go. While you can’t reenact any of the moments that pass you by, Briana Stoltzfus and Kayla Carter paused one night to capture their message.

“If you don’t feel like you’re beautiful, that’s not true,” Kayla said. “Everyone is beautiful in their own way. Whether you have hair or you don’t have hair. You are beautiful and you are not alone.”

Kayla Carter has alopecia and Briana Stolzfus has leukemia.

The two met by chance in downtown State College back in June.

It was a hot and humid summer night. Kayla couldn’t keep her wig on any longer. When she took it off her emotions took over and that’s when Briana stepped in.

“I hear the comments they’re making and I pull my wig off and I grin at her,” Briana explained. “The grin wasn’t because the situation was funny, the grin was because no one is ever alone.”

“I just gave her a big hug and I was like ‘you’re like me, we are looking the same,'” Kayla added.

The photo they snapped from that night is now going viral and they’re using it to show everyone it’s okay to be yourself.

“There is always something positive,” Briana said. “No bad experience, no rude comment defines you. At the end of the day you have to know who you are.”

In our busy world, Briana and Kayla have stopped to put their message into focus, finding the beauty in every single person.

Briana also has an Instagram account you can follow by searching for @voicesofhopeunite.