Champion Roofing hosts 4th Annual “Stuff the Truck”

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Champion Roofing of Altoona LLC invites you to attend their 4th annual Thanksgiving “Stuff the Truck” on Saturday, November 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their Sixth Avenue location in Altoona.

You can bring frozen turkeys or any non-perishable food items to help those in need this Thanksgiving.

There will be live music by a local DJ, hot chocolate, and coffee on hand, as well.

For more information, please visit their website by clicking here. You can also visit their Facebook Page.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss