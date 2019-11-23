Champion Roofing hosts 4th Annual “Stuff the Truck”

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Champion Roofing of Altoona LLC invites you to attend their 4th annual Thanksgiving “Stuff the Truck” on Saturday, November 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their Sixth Avenue location in Altoona.

You can bring frozen turkeys or any non-perishable food items to help those in need this Thanksgiving.

There will be live music by a local DJ, hot chocolate, and coffee on hand, as well.

For more information, please visit their website by clicking here. You can also visit their Facebook Page.