Chamber gets Enough Funding for Fireworks Show

The St. Marys Chamber of Commerce says they’re thankful they’re able to have a firework show this year, it will just be a little different for visitors.



“It’s like a tradition to always have the fireworks,” Michelle Bauer from St. Marys, said.

Every year, Bauer and her family watch the fireworks show, put on by the St. Marys chamber of commerce.

This year, they’re asking families to stay in their cars for the entire show, which will be lit at the St Marys Area High School soccer practice fields.

“I think it’s a great idea that they still want to have something, especially with the corona and all of our hard times right now, it’s good that there’s something that can bring the community together, even if that means sitting in your car and not actually mingling with others,” Bauer, said.

The show costs $16,000 every year money that usually comes from businesses who are members of St. Mary’s Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Many of them weren’t open until a couple of weeks ago, so it would have been gross to say, “Hey, how about a fireworks donation even though you just opened and have like one employee know so, we didn’t ask,” Ann Gabler, Managing Director for the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, said.

By Tuesday, the chamber has approximately $8,000, thanks to business and community member suppport, just a enough for a modified show.

“There’s something about it here that whenever times are tough or whenever people need money, especially for the fireworks, people step up, businesses step up,” Bauer, said.

The St. Marys Firework Celebration starts about a quarter till’ 10pm on Friday, July 3rd.