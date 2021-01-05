Chairman commissioner resigns in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bedford County Chairman Commissioner Josh Lang has announced his resignation.
Lang has served in his position since January of 2016. He is moving to a new role at the Hyndman-Bedford-Richland family health centers.
Lang said he believes the position is a “continuation of his service to the county and a natural progression.”
“Having served as a county commissioner, I am aware of the social determinants in the healthcare industry,” he said. “I want to be part of the solution to addressing healthcare disparities in our communities.”
Lang noted he will continue to advocate for veterans and serve as an ambassador for the community. His last official day will be Feb. 5.
