Centre Wildlife Care provides tips on what to do if you find a bunny nest

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Easter Bunny may have come and gone, but with the weather warming up, others are just starting to show up.

According to Centre Wildlife Care, they received several calls this past weekend of people or their pets, finding nests of baby bunnies in their yard.

Executive Director Robyn Graboski says this is normal as bunnies begin to have their babies at the end of March.

If you happen to stumble upon a nest, the rescue service advises not moving them as baby bunnies have no scent, which would lead the mom to be unable to find them.

Instead, to protect them, Graboski encourages people to cover the nest.

“What they can do is put a laundry basket over the nest during the day, take it off at night so momma bunny can feed the babies. They only feed at night so momma will come back,” said Graboski.

If unsure about the situation or if a baby bunny is in need of medical attention, Graboski says to give them a call at 814-692-0004.