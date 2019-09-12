Centre Safe, one of three to receive grants from Centre Foundation’s Giving Circle

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Members of Centre Foundation’s Giving Circle gathered on Wednesday, September 11, to hear presentations from three local organizations who were awarded $17,000 in grants.

Centre Safe, Housing Transitions, and Taproot Kitchen all joined the Giving Circle members for their annual cocktail event. The members pool their resources yearly to create these local grants. This year they announced a total of $17,000 in grants up from $15,000 due to an increase in memberships.

Centre Safe was awarded the largest of the grants at $11,000 to help build an outdoor play area at the Centre County Child Access Center.

Since 2008, the Centre County Child Access Center, a program of Centre Safe, has provided a safe place for custody exchanges and supervised visits for families with a history of violence. Several families expressed interest in wanting to play outside during their visits but without a secure area, it wasn’t an option.

Centre Safe has partnered with the Construction Trades Program at the Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology, which will design and implement the project free of charge, but Centre Safe still had to buy all the materials needed.

The runners-up were both awarded $3,000 in grants.

Housing Transitions, a nonprofit that provides housing programs and services to those in need will use the grant to increase security at their homeless shelter, Centre House.

Taproot Kitchen, a catering business that employs people with intellectual disabilities will use their grant to hire a part-time kitchen assistant to coordinate staff and volunteers, manage inventory, and maintain food safety and quality controls.