CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County women’s resource center is working with local police forces to educate officers on responding to domestic violence situations.

Centre Safe works with local departments to help equip officers with vital knowledge when responding to these calls.

“The tragedy in Lebanon County was horrific and it’s horrible,” said Anne Ard, Executive Director of Centre Safe. “We give a lot of credit to law enforcement officers who put themselves in harm’s way every day to deal with domestic violence situations.”

Centre Safe works to prevent and eliminate domestic violence in the county by working together in a coordinated community response.

“It is not uncommon for us to be a part of the in-service training that all law enforcement in the county do go through once a year,” Ard said. “We actually have a dedicated victim advocate who works as part of a specialized domestic violence unit out of the State College Police Department.”

In a statement to WTAJ, Sergeant Ryan Hendrick from the Ferguson Township Police Department said domestic calls are by far the most dangerous for police. However, officials say that shouldn’t discourage anyone from calling if they feel it’s needed.

“If there is an emergency situation and someone is immediately unsafe, that they’re being attacked, they should absolutely call 911,” Ard said.

For anyone in an evolving domestic abuse situation, Centre Safe provides resources for safety planning.

“It might be emergency shelter. It might be helping them obtain a protection order. And we can do all of those things,” Ard said.

For Centre Safe, preventing domestic abuse in Centre County is above all things, a partnership.

“The advocates at Centre Safe can’t do that by themselves. Law enforcement can’t do that by themselves. The criminal justice system can’t do it by itself,” Ard said. “We all have to be working together because we all have different pieces of the puzzle.”

Sergeant Hendrick offered thoughts and prayers to the families of all officers who have given their lives in the line of duty on domestic violence calls.