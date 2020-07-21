Centre Region Bike Anywhere Friday to begin this weekend

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre Region Bike Anywhere Friday, an initiative to get people outdoors and riding in the area, is scheduled for July 24.

All participants need to do is ride their bike on July 24 and register their ride by completing a form on Engage State College. Everyone that registers will be entered to win a $50 gift card from Eddie’s Bicycles and Hockey Equipment.

The Centre Regional Planning Agency has an interactive bike map that can be used to access information about existing biking facilities and the region’s public parks.



This initiative is a partnership between State College Borough, Centre Regional Planning Agency, CentreBike, Centre Region Parks and Recreation, Centre Moves and Penn State Transportation Services.