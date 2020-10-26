Centre, Elk, Huntingdon Counties in “substantial” rate for COVID-19 transmission

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released its COVID-19 early warning monitoring dashboard with data from Oct. 16- Oct. 22.

The statewide percent-positivity rate went from 4.2% last week to 5.0% this week, according to the DOH. Counties in the concerning level of percent-positivity are below:

Huntingdon (12.0%)

Bradford (11.2%)

Lawrence (9.0%)

Lebanon (8.7%)

Westmoreland (8.4%)

Perry (8.2%)

Bedford (7.6%)

Luzerne (7.5%)

Schuylkill (7.5%)

Tioga (7.2%)

York (7.2%)

Indiana (7.0%)

Lackawanna (7.0%)

Venango (7.0%)

Mifflin (6.8%)

Armstrong (6.7%)

Berks (6.6%)

Cumberland (6.6%)

Montour (6.3%)

Philadelphia (6.1%)

Franklin (6.0%)

Elk (5.9%)

Washington (5.9%)

Mercer (5.6%)

Dauphin (5.5%)

Susquehanna (5.5%)

Blair (5.3%)

Clinton (5.3%)

Clarion (5.1%)

Northumberland (5.1%)

Three counties in our viewing area have been placed in the substantial level of community transmission; Centre, Elk and Huntingdon. The full breakdown is below:

Low – Cameron , Forest, Fulton, Jefferson , Pike, Potter, Sullivan, Warren, Wayne

, Forest, Fulton, , Pike, Potter, Sullivan, Warren, Wayne Moderate – Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair , Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Carbon, Chester, Clarion, Clearfield , Clinton, Columbia, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Indiana, Juniata, Lancaster, Lehigh, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Perry, Snyder, Somerset , Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Venango, Washington, Wyoming, York

, Bucks, Butler, Carbon, Chester, Clarion, , Clinton, Columbia, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Indiana, Juniata, Lancaster, Lehigh, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Perry, Snyder, , Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Venango, Washington, Wyoming, York Substantial – Berks, Bradford, Centre, Elk, Huntingdon, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Lebanon, Luzerne, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, Westmoreland

“Our percent positivity and incidence rate for the Commonwealth increased significantly in the midst of our fall resurgence,” Gov. Wolf said. “We cannot emphasize enough the importance of Pennsylvanians being united in taking actions to protect ourselves and others, such as wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing our hands and avoiding gatherings.”