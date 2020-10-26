Centre, Elk, Huntingdon Counties in “substantial” rate for COVID-19 transmission

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released its COVID-19 early warning monitoring dashboard with data from Oct. 16- Oct. 22.
The statewide percent-positivity rate went from 4.2% last week to 5.0% this week, according to the DOH. Counties in the concerning level of percent-positivity are below:
- Huntingdon (12.0%)
- Bradford (11.2%)
- Lawrence (9.0%)
- Lebanon (8.7%)
- Westmoreland (8.4%)
- Perry (8.2%)
- Bedford (7.6%)
- Luzerne (7.5%)
- Schuylkill (7.5%)
- Tioga (7.2%)
- York (7.2%)
- Indiana (7.0%)
- Lackawanna (7.0%)
- Venango (7.0%)
- Mifflin (6.8%)
- Armstrong (6.7%)
- Berks (6.6%)
- Cumberland (6.6%)
- Montour (6.3%)
- Philadelphia (6.1%)
- Franklin (6.0%)
- Elk (5.9%)
- Washington (5.9%)
- Mercer (5.6%)
- Dauphin (5.5%)
- Susquehanna (5.5%)
- Blair (5.3%)
- Clinton (5.3%)
- Clarion (5.1%)
- Northumberland (5.1%)
Three counties in our viewing area have been placed in the substantial level of community transmission; Centre, Elk and Huntingdon. The full breakdown is below:
- Low – Cameron, Forest, Fulton, Jefferson, Pike, Potter, Sullivan, Warren, Wayne
- Moderate – Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Carbon, Chester, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Indiana, Juniata, Lancaster, Lehigh, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Perry, Snyder, Somerset, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Venango, Washington, Wyoming, York
- Substantial – Berks, Bradford, Centre, Elk, Huntingdon, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Lebanon, Luzerne, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, Westmoreland
“Our percent positivity and incidence rate for the Commonwealth increased significantly in the midst of our fall resurgence,” Gov. Wolf said. “We cannot emphasize enough the importance of Pennsylvanians being united in taking actions to protect ourselves and others, such as wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing our hands and avoiding gatherings.”