Centre County woman threatens Hospital staff

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Port Matlida woman was jailed on Sunday after two Mount Nittany Medical Center employees said she assaulted them.

According to a report by WTAJ’s partners, the Centre Daily Times, a nurse said Susan D. Smith, 59, spit on her and kicked her in the leg. A technician told officers that smith scratched his arm and kicked him in the ribs and legs.

Police also reported that Smith threatened patients, saying she planned to make a fertilizer bomb and contact the Ku-Klux-Klan.