Centre County woman steals nearly $111k from employer

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County woman has pleaded guilty to stealing about $111k from her employer.

Renee Glunt, 45, of Snow Shoe, allegedly used her company credit card 528 times between May of 2018 and October of 2019 for personal purchases such as airplane tickets, insurance and retail items.

Glunt also allegedly wrote 39 checks for herself. She worked for Witherite Property in Pleasant Gap.

Glunt said she planned on paying the company back, but never did.

Her plea agreement is for nine to 23-and-a half months in the county jail, followed by three years probation. However, her sentencing is not scheduled until Oct. 22.

Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna said they plan to seek full restitution from Glunt.